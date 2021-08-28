Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Newborn white rhino calf Nandi’s video with her mama wins hearts. Seen clip yet?

The rhino calf is named Nandi by the keepers of the zoo. It means ‘sweet one’ in Zulu.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 09:20 AM IST
The image shows the white rhino calf Nandi hanging out with her mama.(Instagram/@zslwhipsnadezoo)

Cue your ‘awws’ because here is a video that may make you say so and that too repeatedly. Shared on Instagram by ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, the clip shows a newborn southern white rhino calf named Nandi.

“EXCITING BABY NEWS! Meet our Southern white rhino calf. Named Nandi by keepers, which means ‘sweet one’ in Zulu, she was born at 4 am on 21 August,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video. The next few lines briefly describe the growing process of the animal. “Rhino calves spend most of their first week or two resting and drinking milk, and Nandi is staying close to mum Tuli. But over the next few weeks she’ll become more playful, and confident in exploring her surroundings,” it explains.

Take a look at the video that shows the little one hanging out with her mama:

The video has been shared about 11 hours ago and since being posted, it has gathered more than 11,000 views. People shared various love-filled comments to express their reactions to the video. Many also shared heart emoticons while reacting.

“Awww,” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute,” shared another. “Precious,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

