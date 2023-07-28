Adventure seekers are known to seek out activities that may seem risky to some. From crossing dangerous bridges made with just wooden planks to coming close to sharks- there are several videos of people carrying such thrilling activities that can increase your heartbeat. Now, another such video is going viral on social media. It shows a newly married couple and their wedding guests skydiving from a high cliff to celebrate the occasion.

What is shown in the video?

Newly married couple and wedding guests skydive from a high cliff to celebrate.(Instagram/@lalibretamorada)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip begins to show the couple, Priscilla Ant and Filippo LeQuerce, getting married on the edge of a cliff. Once their wedding ceremony is complete, the newlyweds, along with their guests, skydive from the cliff to celebrate. All of the people present at the wedding have safety gear on them. This post was shared on Instagram by @lalibretamorada. In the caption of the post, they wrote, “We are the leap that we take. The hands that hold us. The flight that reminds us there is life after daring.”

Take a look at this unusual wedding ceremony here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared almost a week ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than six lakh times. The share has also received close to 30,000 likes. Many also took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to this unique wedding celebration.

Check out what people are saying about this wedding ceremony here:

An individual wrote, "This is too much!!" A second shared, "Oh my God I felt scared just watching the video! What an adrenaline! Very original" A third shared, “Oh man! I absolutely love this so much. Definitely want to do this on my wedding but I’m too afraid hahaha. Congratulations to the newlyweds, wishing them a wonderful life” What do you think about this wedding? Are you daring enough to try something like this?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON