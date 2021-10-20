Newly-weds take ‘falling in love’ to another level during first dance. Watch

A woman’s heartening way of sharing a funny moment from her wedding has won over netizens. Her share, posted on Instagram, demonstrates a lesson on how one should take things in one’s stride, even if they end up being slightly embarrassing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shared by Marie Blanchard, the post comprises a video that opens to show her dancing with her husband at their wedding. What follows next will probably be etched in their memory forever, and may also give others a reason to smile.

During what appears to be the couple’s first dance after their wedding, the two take a little tumble and fall on the dancefloor. What makes the share heartwarming is the caption shared along with the clip.

"Falling in love. Not exactly the finale I had in mind. Not sure he understood the assignment! Not sure I cared. Can’t really blame him with all 5’9 of muscle + Galia Lahav weight," reads a part of the caption.

Take a look at the post below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video, since being shared on October 12, has accumulated more than 13 lakh likes. It has also prompted several wonderful reactions from netizens.

"Omg hilarious but still so beautiful,” wrote one Instagram user with a heart emoticon. “Lol at least you can count on him to fall with you,” quipped another. “This was the cutest thing, definitely memorable and a great story to tell! You both looked beautiful and that was one wonderful dance with a spectacular ending,” commented a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON