News anchor’s funny slip of the tongue on live TV sparks laughter

A video of a news anchor’s unintentional slip of the tongue while starting a segment on live television has gone viral on social media. BBC presenter Gareth Barlow shared this video of his slip-up on X. The image shows BBC presenter Gareth Barlow. (Twitter/@GarethBarlow)

“Can someone please remind me who’s watching the news?” he wrote while posting the video on the micro-blogging platform. The clip opens to show him staring at the camera, ready to start a segment. Usually, while beginning, the news anchors are heard saying, “You are watching”. However, instead, Barlow ends up saying, “I am watching”. And his reaction to realising what he just said is absolutely hilarious to watch.

Take a look at this video of Barlow:

The video was shared on August 21. Since being posted, the clip has collected nearly 8.8 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has also accumulated close to 6,900 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

How did Twitter users react to the news anchor’s video?

“Watching me, watching you,” joked an X user. “You are 'kind of technically' watching the news. I mean you're watching the packages and responding to output so you're right. Been one of those days,” posted another. “This was fantastic,” joined a third. “This made me laugh so much!” added a fourth. “Well recovered,” wrote a fifth.