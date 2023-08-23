News / Trending / News anchor’s funny slip of the tongue on live TV sparks laughter

News anchor’s funny slip of the tongue on live TV sparks laughter

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 23, 2023 02:00 PM IST

Gareth Barlow, a presenter for the BBC, shared the video of his unintentional mistake on X. The clip will tickle your funny bone.

A video of a news anchor’s unintentional slip of the tongue while starting a segment on live television has gone viral on social media. BBC presenter Gareth Barlow shared this video of his slip-up on X.

The image shows BBC presenter Gareth Barlow. (Twitter/@GarethBarlow)
The image shows BBC presenter Gareth Barlow. (Twitter/@GarethBarlow)

“Can someone please remind me who’s watching the news?” he wrote while posting the video on the micro-blogging platform. The clip opens to show him staring at the camera, ready to start a segment. Usually, while beginning, the news anchors are heard saying, “You are watching”. However, instead, Barlow ends up saying, “I am watching”. And his reaction to realising what he just said is absolutely hilarious to watch.

Take a look at this video of Barlow:

The video was shared on August 21. Since being posted, the clip has collected nearly 8.8 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has also accumulated close to 6,900 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

How did Twitter users react to the news anchor’s video?

“Watching me, watching you,” joked an X user. “You are 'kind of technically' watching the news. I mean you're watching the packages and responding to output so you're right. Been one of those days,” posted another. “This was fantastic,” joined a third. “This made me laugh so much!” added a fourth. “Well recovered,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out