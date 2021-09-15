Nia Dennis stuns people with incredible gymnastic moves during Met Gala entry

UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis kicked off fashion's biggest night by making a grand entrance while doing gymnastic moves on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The fundraising gala was previously cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

The videos and images of her grand entrance have now flooded various social media platforms, especially Twitter. Dennis performed a fierce routine on Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk.” The clips and the pictures show her doing flips and splits in front of the guests and the photographers at the gala.

Here is a video that showcases her incredible moves:

Take a look at these images that capture her gesture:

Twitter is flooded with various kinds of comments appreciating Nia Dennis’ fierce performance. “Now…that’s how you make an entrance!!!!!” wrote a Twitter user.

“Now, that’s an entrance,” shared another. “Wow,” commented a third. “Magnificent,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on Nia Dennis’ Met Gala entry?