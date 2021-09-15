Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Nia Dennis stuns people with incredible gymnastic moves during Met Gala entry
trending

Nia Dennis stuns people with incredible gymnastic moves during Met Gala entry

The videos and images of Nia Dennis' grand entrance have now flooded various social media platforms, especially Twitter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 03:51 PM IST
The image shows Nia Dennis' Met Gala entry.(Twitter/@PettyOkino)

UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis kicked off fashion's biggest night by making a grand entrance while doing gymnastic moves on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The fundraising gala was previously cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

The videos and images of her grand entrance have now flooded various social media platforms, especially Twitter. Dennis performed a fierce routine on Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk.” The clips and the pictures show her doing flips and splits in front of the guests and the photographers at the gala.

Here is a video that showcases her incredible moves:

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at these images that capture her gesture:

Twitter is flooded with various kinds of comments appreciating Nia Dennis’ fierce performance. “Now…that’s how you make an entrance!!!!!” wrote a Twitter user.

“Now, that’s an entrance,” shared another. “Wow,” commented a third. “Magnificent,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on Nia Dennis’ Met Gala entry?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter met gala
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Girl dances to Deepika Padukone’s Deewani Mastani, her moves wow people

Wonder Woman

‘Stars, they're just like us’: Nasa shares how, posts viral pictures

Met Gala looks get meme makeover, including a few food-related ones
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP