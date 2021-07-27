Niharika NM, Ruhee Dosani reminisces their ‘bachpan ka pyar’ in funny clip. Watch

If you have been on Instagram recently, a catchy song sung by a child may have caught your attention and refused to leave your mind. Yes you guessed it right. We are talking about the ‘bachpan Ka Pyar’ song that has become a popular tune for Instagram reels. Now, social media influencers Niharika NM and Ruhee Dosani have joined the funwagon with their version of ‘bachpan ka pyar’ and you may relate to it too.

The recording opens to show the duo dancing to the remix version of the song as different candies and sweets from the 90s flash on the screen. From Hajmola, Bytes and even Phantom cigarette candies- the candies mentioned may leave you nostalgic. “Tell me which one is your bachpan ka pyaar? Also lemme know if I missed out on something,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on July 23, the clip has garnered over three lakh likes and several reactions. The hilarious rendition of the song portrayed by Dosani and Niharika left people giggling hard. While many agreed to this ‘forgotten childhood love’ in the form of candies, others loved the perfect comic timing of the duo.

“Good old days!” wrote an Instagram user. “Baschpan ki yaade,” commented another. Petition to bring back bytes!” said a third.

The remixed version of the song by Dipraj Jadhav was picked up by netizens in several Instagram reels. Even music composer Badshah, along with singer Aastha Gill made a fun clip usi the song.

Check it out here:

Here are some other hilarious reels:

The original song named Sonu Meri Darling was sung in a quirky way by a kid from Sukma district in Chattisgarh identified as Sahdev Darido.

What are your thoughts on these clips?

