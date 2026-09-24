Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani visit Lalbaugcha Raja with grandchildren; Anant Ambani's sweet gesture wins hearts

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani were spotted visiting Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with their grandchildren during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani were spotted visiting Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. (Instagram/@manav.manglani; @varindertchawla)

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Videos circulating on social media showed the couple making their way through the crowded pandal with the children. Nita Ambani was seen accompanying one of her grandchildren as the family joined devotees at the famous Ganpati shrine.

In another video, Nita Ambani was seen with their grandchildren near the idol as they sought blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja. Anant Ambani was also seen at the pandal with one of the children. In the video, he can be seen standing before the idol and seeking Bappa’s blessings along with the child.

Watch the videos below:

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{{^usCountry}} (Also Read: Nita Ambani chants ‘Bappa Morya’; Radhika and Anant Ambani dance their hearts out at Ganesh Visarjan) Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also Read: Nita Ambani chants ‘Bappa Morya’; Radhika and Anant Ambani dance their hearts out at Ganesh Visarjan) Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations: {{/usCountry}}

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The grand celebrations started at Antilia with the Ambani family welcoming Ganpati Bappa, fondly known as ‘Antilia Cha Raja’, on September 13. To mark the occasion, the Ambani residence was beautifully decorated with flowers and lights.

The annual Ganpati celebration was a star-studded affair. Several Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities joined the event with their families. Content creators who were invited shared videos on social media showing glimpses of the festivities inside Antilia.