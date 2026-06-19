‘No human should face this’: Man shocked by Canada’s 'exit tax' after leaving Quebec

A social media post by a man leaving Quebec has gone viral after he expressed shock over what he described as Canada’s “exit tax.” The post sparked a heated debate online about taxation, wealth, and what it means to leave the country.

Shock over ‘exit tax’ claim

The post quickly drew mixed reactions from users on X. (Unsplash)

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The post was shared on X, where the user described a difficult conversation with his accountant and said he was stunned by the amount he would have to pay before leaving Quebec and Canada.

His caption read, “Following a very difficult meeting with my accountant, I just found out how much it is going to cost me in terms of an ‘exit tax’ to leave Quebec and Canada. No human being in a free society should have their hard-earned money taken in this manner. I am genuinely numb and speechless.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also added that he felt overwhelmed by the financial implication of the move, suggesting the tax left him emotionally shaken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also added that he felt overwhelmed by the financial implication of the move, suggesting the tax left him emotionally shaken. {{/usCountry}}

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Internet divided over fairness of taxation

The post quickly drew mixed reactions from users on X. One user wrote, “I have been listening to the Suicidal Empathy audiobook and just finished the chapter on taxes. I was already feeling bad for you paying an effective tax rate of around 65 percent. I can only imagine what this latest disgrace will cost you.”

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Another user encouraged relocation, saying, “You will make more money in the United States and keep more of it. You will also be free from what they called Canadian socialist policies.”

A third user attempted to explain the system, writing, “On your final exit, Canadians are taxed on deemed disposition. It is treated as if all assets are sold when you leave or pass away. You either pay now or later, but no one avoids it.”

However, not all responses were sympathetic. One user criticized the original post, saying, “The country allowed me to make money, and now I am upset I have to contribute when leaving to earn more elsewhere.”

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The debate continues online, with users split between viewing the exit tax as a financial burden or a standard part of Canada’s tax structure for departing residents.