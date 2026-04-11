‘No job, no skills at 26’: Woman shares how she found direction after years of setbacks

A woman has opened up about rebuilding her career after years of uncertainty and repeated disappointments. Taking to Instagram, a woman named Ayushi shared a video in which she spoke candidly about struggling with failed government exam attempts and eventually finding a new direction in life.

A woman revealed how she restarted her career and helped others do the same.(Instagram/ayushi_unscripted)

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(Also read: Delhi woman quits ₹1 lakh law job, explains why she chose a different path: ‘This wasn’t the life I wanted’)

In the video, Ayushi recalled how she felt stuck while watching others move forward in their lives. She said, “At 26 I had no job, no skills and three years wasted on a government exam that never worked out. Everyone around me was moving ahead, jobs, promotions, marriages, and I was just stuck. Three, four years, same exam, same hope, same disappointment.”

She added that the realisation about her situation came suddenly. “Then one day it hit me, I'm 26 and I don't even know what I'm good at. No experience, no direction, no confidence.”

Taking the first step

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{{^usCountry}} Despite her doubts, Ayushi said she decided to try something new. “But I took one small step, I applied for a content writing internship, not because I was confident, but because I was tired of feeling useless. From there I learned, I failed, I improved, I switched. Content marketing strategy, and slowly I became a marketing manager.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite her doubts, Ayushi said she decided to try something new. “But I took one small step, I applied for a content writing internship, not because I was confident, but because I was tired of feeling useless. From there I learned, I failed, I improved, I switched. Content marketing strategy, and slowly I became a marketing manager.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, the journey did not end there. She explained that even after reaching a stable position she continued to feel unsure about her path. “And then at 30 I left my job again, no plan, no backup, just this constant feeling ‘this is not it’.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the journey did not end there. She explained that even after reaching a stable position she continued to feel unsure about her path. “And then at 30 I left my job again, no plan, no backup, just this constant feeling ‘this is not it’.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ayushi also shared how questions from people around her made the situation more challenging. “People started asking, ‘Okay no job, not married yet, what are you doing with your life?’ and honestly I didn't have answers.” Turning experience into purpose {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ayushi also shared how questions from people around her made the situation more challenging. “People started asking, ‘Okay no job, not married yet, what are you doing with your life?’ and honestly I didn't have answers.” Turning experience into purpose {{/usCountry}}

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Instead of hiding her struggles, she decided to share them online. “So I started posting, not as an expert, but as a girl trying to figure her life out at 30. And then something unexpected happened. Women started messaging me, ‘This is exactly my story, I have a gap year too, I don't know where to start.’”

She said that these conversations inspired her to create a support system for others facing similar career gaps. “So I turned my journey into a system and today I have helped women with career gaps get interview calls, get clarity and start again.”

The clip was shared with the caption: “Not all career gaps are laziness. Some are confusion. Some are fear. Some are survival. But no one teaches you how to restart. I figured it out the hard way.”

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Watch the clip here:

The video has sparked several reactions online. One user wrote, “This is exactly what so many people go through but rarely talk about.” Another said, “Thank you for sharing this honestly, it gives hope to those starting again.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Also read: ‘Unemployed but optimistic’: Indian woman in London shares how she is coping after losing job)

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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