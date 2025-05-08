‘No more Baku visits’: Indians call for Azerbaijan, Turkey boycott over support to Pakistan after Operation Sindoor

Turkey and Azerbaijan on Wednesday issued statements of support for Pakistan after India carried out Operation Sindoor smashing nine terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. Azerbaijan has become a popular travel destination among Indians in recent years. (Pexels)

Condemning the operation, the foreign ministry of Azerbaijan said the country expresses its "solidarity with the people of Pakistan".

The Azerbaijan foreign ministry said in a statement, “The Republic of Azerbaijan expresses its concern over the further escalation of tension between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

“We condemn military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that killed and injured several civilians. Being in solidarity with the people of Pakistan, we express condolences to the families of the innocent victims and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured.”

Soon after this, a large section of Indians lashed out at Azerbaijan, calling for boycott of the country which has become a popular travel destination among Indians in recent years.

‘Ban Azerbaijan and Turkey from our holidays’

"Azerbaijan(BAKU) and Turkey should now see India’s Power. We should ban these locations from our holidays," X user Anant Ladha said.

"No more Baku visits please. In 2024, Azerbaijan witnessed a significant surge in Indian tourists... Show them the power of Indian tourists now!" said another user, Alok Jain.

"I see no reason why any patriotic Indian should spend their money there (Azerbaijan and Turkey). Instead, consider visiting their regional rivals, Armenia and Greece," said another user, whose X handle is called The Skin Doctor.

Goa Villas, a villa rentals aggregator, declared that it will not offer accomodation to Turkish citizens

“Due to Turkey's non-cooperative stance in the current global scenario involving India and Pakistan, we’ve decided not to offer any accommodation services to Turkish citizens in Goa. We stand firmly with our nation,” Goa Villas wrote on X.

Early Wednesday, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

Operation Sindoor was carried out two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Kashmir's Pahalgam.