Travel agency Cox & Kings, announced that they have decided to temporarily pause all new travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkey, in light of the current geopolitical landscape and aligning with the broader sentiments of their customers and the nation. Cox & Kings decided to halt all travel offerings to Turkey, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan(Representative image/Pexel)

The company's director Karan Agarwal said, “In light of recent developments, we have decided to pause all new travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey. This decision is driven by our commitment to uphold principles that matter deeply to us and the people of our country.”

He added, "We also advise Indian travelers to exercise discretion and avoid any non-essential travel to these destinations until there is greater clarity and alignment in the broader geopolitical environment.”

The move from the travel company comes amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan due to which several online booking platforms have also suspended travel deals to countries which have supported Pakistan.

Turkey and Azerbaijan released statements on Wednesday in support of Pakistan after India carried out Operation Sindoor, where it eliminated terrorist infrastructure in the neighbouring country and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Booking platforms suspend travel deals to Turkey, Azerbaijan

On Thursday, EaseMyTrip founder and chairman Nishant Pitti took to X saying, “Deeply concerned by the recent developments. At EaseMyTrip, the safety of travellers is our top priority. We advise all our customers to exercise utmost caution and stay updated on official travel advisories before planning trips to sensitive regions.”