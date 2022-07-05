‘No parking’ signs from Bengaluru show creativity and sassiness. Netizens react

Residents get hassled when someone parks their car in front of their door as it blocks their way. You may have come across many ‘no parking’ signs in front of people’s homes. However, a Twitter user shared how some residents in Bengaluru’s Koramangala put up some sassy and innovative signs outside their homes advising people not to park in front of their homes.

A man named Aditya Morarka posted on Twitter photos of two signboards that showed how house owners were advising people not to park their cars in front of their homes. “Don’t even think of parking here,” said one signboard. Another said, “No Parking, not for 5 minutes, not 30 seconds, not at all!” “Koramangala house owners got no chill for vehicle owners,” he wrote as caption to the photos.

See the post below:

Since being posted on July 3, the tweet has received more than 2,200 likes and 130 retweets.

“That’s probably cause Koramangala visitors got no chill for homeowners as well. Experienced it personally several times when you let one car park, soon your gate is blocked and the drivers are nowhere to be found,” commented a Twitter user. “Technically they don’t own the road that is in front of their homes right? Unless someone decide to park in on there boundary wall,” posted another. “We have had people park in front of our gate a lot of times we had to take auto even to hospital. I was in my last trimester of my pregnancy and was walking inside. A guy parked his car in front of gate. Asked him politely he shouted at me. Experiences must have made them so,” shared another individual.

