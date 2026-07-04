No PR, no job, family taunts: Shattering story of 26-year-old Canada returnee

A heartbreaking Reddit post by a 26-year-old international student who returned to India after five years in Canada has gone viral. Despite supporting the family financially while abroad and managing their own student loans, the user revealed they had to return after failing to secure Permanent Residency (PR). Instead of receiving comfort, the individual allegedly faced constant interrogation about marriage and painful taunts from his own mother.

The Reddit user claimed to have been mistreated by their family after returning from Canada. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

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“After 5 years in Canada, I had to come back to India. I wasn’t prepared for how different people would treat me,” wrote an individual. Adding context, the person continued, “I moved to Canada in 2021 as an international student. I stayed there for 5 years, but unfortunately I couldn’t secure permanent residency. I had no choice but to come back to India. While I was in Canada, I missed my family and friends a lot. I thought coming home would make me happier. Instead, my perspective has completely changed.”

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{{^usCountry}} The first thing the person noticed was the lack of privacy with people asking invasive questions about their marriage plans. However, what “hurt” the individual most was how their family’s behaviour changed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first thing the person noticed was the lack of privacy with people asking invasive questions about their marriage plans. However, what “hurt” the individual most was how their family’s behaviour changed. {{/usCountry}}

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“When I was in Canada, I sent money home every month. I took out a student loan, which I’m still paying back myself. I also sent money for my family’s expenses and EMI payments every month. Back then, everything seemed fine. Now I’m back with no income and only enough savings to cover another month or two of my loan payments while I search for a job. Instead of support, I’ve already heard things from my own mother like, ‘Maybe you didn’t work hard enough like other people to get PR’, ‘You should never have gone to Canada. It was a waste of money.’ What money? I’m the one paying the student loan. The contrast in how people spoke to me when I was abroad versus how they treat me now is honestly heartbreaking.”

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The "mentally exhausted” individual wrote that there are times when they feel they “should have just stayed in Canada illegally” instead of facing this harsh new reality.

What did social media say?

An individual advised, “Only focus on what you want to do after returning. The words of others change very fast. Tomorrow, you get a job with a good package, and everyone would say you are an achiever. So don’t take those words to heart, may it be good or bad, just focus on your goals.”

Also Read: Indian woman shares reverse culture shock after returning from US: 'I sometimes live in anxiety'

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Another posted, “This is sadly the reality of life.” A third commented, “I’m very sorry. But unfortunately, that’s just how people are sometimes. Maybe getting some distance would help? A different city or an apartment perhaps?”

A fourth wrote, “Wait for 2 more years in India, and you will be in the game again. It's just a matter of time.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)