‘No sick leaves’: Company puts blackout on vacation till end of the year

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 21, 2024 11:36 AM IST

A Reddit post about an employer restricting employees from taking offs, including sick leaves, has evoked social media’s wrath.

Many employers impose certain restrictions on vacation days during peak work periods. However, a boss’ notice about vacation restrictions, which include not taking any sick leave, didn’t sit well with social media. People expressed their discontent and lamented the sad situation some employees face at their workplace.

The image shows a notice that bars employees from taking sick leaves till December 31. (Reddit/Goodn00dl3)
“Why does corporate think this is ok? God forbid I get sick. Company doesn’t give a s**t,” an individual wrote as they posted a picture on Reddit.

Also Read: Boss launches rant after 3 employees resign for ‘better opportunities’: ‘This is outrageous’

The photo is of the notice which reads, “From November 25th, until December 31st, there is a blackout on vacation days, time off, and there will be no exceptions for calling off, taking sick days, given that these are our busiest days of the year, we will need all hands-on deck. Thank you.”

Take a look at the post here:

Why does corporate think this is ok?
byu/Goodn00dl3 inmildlyinfuriating

Social media is face-palming:

“If you die, you have to inform management 3 days prior,” joked a Reddit user. Another added, “I know a guy who owns a company and they don't let anyone off during the summer. The staff are overworked, underpaid and the guy treats them like shit. Then he would complain that people keep quitting and that ‘nobody wants to work’.”

Also Read: ‘I’ll be on leave. Bye’: Indian Gen Z employee’s casual email to boss divides internet

A third commented, “There’s this local coffee shop near me. Two sisters own it, and they are so nice. Every January, they shut down for the whole month and still pay all their people. It’s just a way to say thank you and let everyone recharge.”

A fourth wrote, “Call in with something highly contagious and say you're still willing to come in, but want to meet with your managers first to make sure it's okay.”

What are your thoughts on this post by an employer?

Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
