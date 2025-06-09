‘No time for life’: Andhra Pradesh's new 10-hour work rule slammed by employees

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to raise the maximum working hours from nine to 10 per day in a move that has led to outrage and backlash on social media. This decision from the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will allow private companies and factories to increase their maximum working hours to 10 per day, up one hour from the earlier nine. The decision to increase working hours from 9 to 10 has drawn criticism (Representational image)

As per a PTI report, the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister K Parthasarathy said that it has been decided to amend labour laws to make them 'favourable' to workers and investors.

However, workers on social media struggled to see how increased working hours would be ‘favourable’ for them. The move has also drawn the ire of trade unions,

Criticism of 10 hours per day policy

On social media, users said that increased work hours would benefit only business owners at the cost of employees. Many were of the opinion that private companies would implement 10 hours as mandatory policy, further affecting work-life balance.

“Good for financial growth. What about mental health? 10 hrs work, 2 hrs travelling, 8 hrs sleep, you have to do everything in left 4 hours,” wrote X user Ankit.

“So the Andhra Pradesh govt thinks longer hours = better productivity? No, it means exploitation. More hours, same pay, worse lives. Workers deserve dignity, not burnout,” X user Supriya opined.

Several people said the move will lead to overworked employees who have no time to spend with family.

“9 hours of working itself was a lot and they still increased it. Overworking your employees has tickled down effects, people will have no time to spend with their families. AP fertility rate is already falling rapidly & you're disincentivizing people from having/raising kids,” an X user said.

Others noted how maximum working hours in parts of India are already more than the global average of 8 hours per day.

“The Government is hand in glove with the corrupt corporations that want to exploit cheap labour,” a user said.

Dozens of people wondered whether increased working hours would come with an accompanying pay raise.

What the AP government says

"Because of this (amendments to labour laws), investors in factories will (come to our state). These labour rules will be favourable for labourers and they will come to invest more. Globalisation is happening in every state. These amendments were brought to implement global rules," said Minister K Parthasarathy.

Further, the minister observed that the cabinet has also relaxed night shift rules to enable more women to work in the night shifts.

According to the I&PR Minister, women were not allowed to work in the night shifts earlier but now they can work with safeguards such as consent, transport facility, security and surveillance.

Opposition slams move

Meanwhile, K Ramakrishna, State Secretary of CPI, opposed the NDA alliance government's stand on labour laws amendments. He alleged that the Central and state governments are working against the interests of workers.

"For the past 11 years, the Modi government has repeatedly taken measures that infringe upon workers' rights in India," Ramakrishan told PTI on Saturday.