Yogi Adityanath directs Uttar Pradesh officials to simplify labour laws

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to simplify labour laws to make it easier for industries to operate while also ensuring that workers are not exploited or treated unfairly. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised the need to rehabilitate child labourers. (FILE PHOTO)

The state’s industrial growth is possible only when labour laws are balanced from the industry and workers’ perspectives, he said, chairing a review meeting of the labour and employment department. Workers and industrialists complement each other and are not rivals, he noted.

Shutting down industries won’t generate jobs, instead, expanding them is the key to creating more employment opportunities, he said.

Yogi Adityanath stressed on the importance of providing fair wages and insurance coverage to workers so that they and their families are protected in case of an accident.

He also said the state government is committed to protecting workers’ rights while also promoting Uttar Pradesh as the most worker-friendly and industry-supportive state in the country.

The chief minister emphasised the need to rehabilitate child labourers not just by giving them basic livelihood, but connecting them with schemes like the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana and other sponsored programmes.

He said this is not just a social responsibility but also a step towards securing the future of the next generation, according to a government spokesperson.

DEVELOP ‘LABOUR ADDAS’

He further directed that ‘labour addas’ be developed as model centres equipped with facilities such as dormitories, toilets, drinking water, canteens, and training centres. He said that workers should be able to get tea, snacks, and meals for just ₹5 to ₹10 at these canteens.

He instructed officials to conduct skill mapping of unorganised sector workers and implement a system to ensure minimum wages for them. He said this would be a major step toward transforming the unorganised workforce into an organised labour force.

For construction workers going abroad for jobs, the chief minister said they should receive technical training as well as language training specific to the destination country, which is essential for their efficiency and safety.

The chief minister asked officials to monitor and ensure the quality of Atal Residential Schools, which have emerged as a model across the country.

He further informed that out of 5,97,625 applications received on the Nivesh Mitra Portal, 5,90,881 have already been granted NOC. The remaining applications should be resolved in a timely and transparent manner, he said.

From independence till 2016, a total of 13,809 factories were registered in the state, officials briefed the chief minister.

In the last nine years alone, 13,644 new factories have been registered — a 99% increase, the officials further said.

Officials also said that the state labour department has been recognised as an “Achiever State” for successfully implementing the Central government BRAP (Business Reform Action Plan) recommendations.