‘No way’: Netizens are having a hard time digesting this banana pani puri

Pani puri is a favourite street food of many. People not only love having this spicy flavourful snack in India but also around the world. While we are all used to having the puris filled with potatoes or chickpeas, have you ever seen a banana filling? Sounds offbeat, right? Recently a street vendor was seen making banana pani puri and this creation has angered several people.

Street vendor making banana pani puri.(Twitter/@Mohammed Futurewala,)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by Twitter user Mohammed Futurewala, it begins shows a street food vendor peeling a banana and adding it to the chana mix of pani puri. They finally dip the puris in the spice water mix and serve it. In the post's caption, they wrote, “Hurting the food sentiments of Pani Puri lovers on the TL. Presenting Banana Chana Pani Puri.” This video was originally created by food blogger @foodiekru on Instagram.

Watch the video of this banana pani puri here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 45,000 times. The share has also received several likes and comments. Many were not happy with this combination.

Check out what are people saying about this banana pani puri here:

An individual commented, “That's blasphemous but no harm in trying it may work if jal zeera is too spicy.” A second posted, “Ulti. More than the bananas, it's the bare hands.” “No way,” wrote a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON