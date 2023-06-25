Foodies react to chocolate ice cream being made using oil, call it ‘oil cream’

Ice cream is undoubtedly a universally adored dessert that brings joy to people of all ages. Whether it’s relished with family and friends or savoured alone, ice cream has a magical ability to brighten anyone’s day in minutes. But have you ever wondered how this delectable treat is made? Well, a video showing just the same has gone viral on the Internet, stirring mixed emotions due to the inclusion of a particular ingredient. Man adds oodles of oil to prepare chocolate syrup and later dips popsicles into it. (Instagram/@planetashish)

“Chocolate ice cream making in factory,” reads the caption along with the video shared on Planet Ashish’s Instagram page. The intriguing video showcases the making of chocolate ice cream inside a factory. It starts with a man creating and shaping the ice cream base into moulds. As the video progresses, he de-moulds the popsicles and prepares the chocolate syrup. What happened next caught the attention of many and left them in splits. The man prepares chocolate syrup using a significant amount of oil and later dips the popsicles into it.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared on June 7 on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 3.4 million views, and the numbers are still rising. Many even shared their thoughts via comments. While many were in for a surprise as they saw oil being added to the chocolate syrup, others took a hilarious route and shared that it’s not ice cream but ‘oil cream’. A few even pointed out the difference between ice creams and frozen desserts.

Check out a few reactions here:

“Ice cream me oil, OMG,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “This is not ice cream, it’s oil cream.” “Oil kyu dala (why did you put oil)?” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “That’s the difference b/w frozen desserts and ice cream.” “Kwality Walls has frozen dessert printed on it which means it has hydrogenated oil & it’s not ice cream made from milk. Amul, Havmor, Mother Dairy are the safest!” added a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON