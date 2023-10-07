Noida cop safely rescues 8-foot-long python that slithered into a truck. Watch

Police officers often have to face peculiar situations while on duty. Devendar Rathi, a cop from Noida, also faced a similar situation when he was called to rescue a snake that slithered inside a truck. The image shows the python that a Noida cop rescued. (X/@Uppolice)

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police took to X to share a video of the snake’s rescue. In the caption, they shared how Rathi managed to rescue the snake with his team.

“Uncoiling an unexpected hitchhiker. An 8-foot python took an unconventional mode of transportation and found its way into a truck. SI Devendar Rathi Noida Police, along with his team, skillfully used a rope-and-sack technique and safely rescued the python,” the department wrote.

The video opens to show a hissing snake. The clip then shows a python coiled around the door of a truck. As the video progresses, the cops manage to coax the snake out of the vehicle.

After slithering out, the snake wraps itself around a motorbike parked nearby. The video then goes on to show how the cops use a rope to rescue the snake and put it inside a sack.

Take a look at this rescue video of the snake:

The post was shared on October 5. Since then, it has accumulated more than 22,000 views. People have also shared varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this rescue video?

“Great work of police, salute,” wrote an X user. “Wow,” shared another. An individual also used thumbs-up emoticons to share their reactions.

What did Rathi say about this snake rescue?

Rathi told HT that he received a call about the snake while on patrol. “Without wasting any time, I and my colleagues, who were patrolling along with me, rushed to the spot and found an 8-foot long python that just then slithered into the cabin of a truck which came that way, ” he shared.

“I decided to catch it before it could escape and pose a risk to nearby residents. With the help of a rope and a sack, our team managed to rescue the snake without hurting it,” added Rathi. It took the policeman and his team about two hours to rescue the reptile.

What happened to the snake?

The python was safely rescued by Rathi and his team. It was later handed over to the forest department and will eventually be released it into the wild.

