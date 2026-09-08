Noida techie moves to Bengaluru for work, loses job within a month: 'No idea what the best thing to do is'

Moving to a new city for a job can be a major decision, especially when it involves leaving behind everything you've worked for and starting afresh. But for one techie, the move to Bengaluru turned into an unexpected challenge after he lost his job just a month after relocating.

The man said that his immediate concern was arranging enough money for basic expenses. (Representational image generated using AI)

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In a Reddit post titled, 'Lost my job one month after moving to Bangalore. People who have been through this, what actually worked for you?', the techie said that he is now struggling to figure out his next step while managing rent, food and other expenses.

"I recently lost my job in Bangalore and right now I honestly have no idea what the best thing to do is," he wrote.

The man said that his immediate concern was arranging enough money for basic expenses. "The first thing I have to solve is arranging enough money for rent, food and normal expenses," he said, adding that he had moved to Bengaluru only around a month earlier and did not have a strong network in the city.

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{{^usCountry}} The techie shared that before losing his job, he worked at a content and media company in Bengaluru, where he was involved in AI and content-related work. Before that, he worked on AI and machine learning, including an AI-based cancer vaccine discovery system. He also has experience deploying parts of the platform using FastAPI, Celery, Docker and other backend technologies. His skills include Python, LLMs, RAG, embeddings, vector databases, AI agents, automation, APIs and React. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The techie shared that before losing his job, he worked at a content and media company in Bengaluru, where he was involved in AI and content-related work. Before that, he worked on AI and machine learning, including an AI-based cancer vaccine discovery system. He also has experience deploying parts of the platform using FastAPI, Celery, Docker and other backend technologies. His skills include Python, LLMs, RAG, embeddings, vector databases, AI agents, automation, APIs and React. {{/usCountry}}

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Outside his regular work, the techie revealed that he also created content, having made YouTube videos, written regularly on LinkedIn and recently started posting almost daily on Instagram.

"The problem is that everything happened suddenly. I wasn't preparing for interviews, so now I am applying for jobs while also revising things for interviews," he wrote.

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(Also Read: Bengaluru woman flags rising Uber, Rapido fares, asks how youngsters can manage on budget: ‘I had to pay double’)

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The techie questioned whether sending out hundreds of applications was the best way to use his time. He said that he was considering freelancing and directly approaching startups and businesses to offer services such as websites, AI automations, internal tools and content workflows. However, he admitted that finding clients from scratch was unfamiliar territory for him.

"So I don't really know what works when you have to start from zero," he said.

The OP said that going home was another option, but he did not want to pursue it immediately. He said he was also the earning member of his family and had financial responsibilities.

Before Bengaluru, he shared that he lived in Noida and could potentially manage there if the situation came down to survival. However, he wanted to give Bengaluru a proper chance because of its startups, founders, developers and businesses. "My biggest problem is that I don't know how to actually get into that network yet," he said.

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Further, the techie said that his immediate goal was to earn enough to cover rent and food for the next few months while preparing for interviews and figuring out his next opportunity.

He asked Reddit users who had faced similar situations whether applications, freelancing, direct outreach, networking, meetups or temporary work had helped them get through such periods.

(Also Read: ₹350 a day just to get to work': Fresher tells Bengaluru CEO about rising cost of living">'Sir, ₹350 a day just to get to work': Fresher tells Bengaluru CEO about rising cost of living)

Social media reactions

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Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "You know your situation better, if you have funds to cover you for few months, then start applying and focus on optimising your chances to get an interview. Keep reading and consolidating your skills, so that you can present them effectively. Try multiple ways apply through referrals, call your old colleagues, reach out on LinkedIn, WhatsApp groups, apart from job portals. If you don't have enough funds to last you a month better work in getting some job or any job, some even do Ola,Uber, Rapido in extreme cases, while you keep actively applying."

"Sorry about your job. If you can fall back on family, and save in rent, think about it. As rent would be the most expense you will have per month. Followed by food. And be mentally prepared for a terrible job market. Which means ghostings, hiring freezes, multiple rounds of interviews. It's the new reality unfortunately," commented another.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)