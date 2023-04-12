Nepal man’s impressive dance moves to O Saki Saki amazes Nora Fatehi. Watch viral video

Social media is no stranger to viral videos featuring dance performances that are engaging and entertaining. Whether it is a well-planned, choreographed routine or an impromptu performance, dance videos quickly grab people’s attention. Just like this dance video that is gaining widespread popularity on social media. Shared on Instagram, the video captures a man from Nepal dancing to the popular Bollywood song O Saki Saki. His dance moves earned the admiration of many, including the original performer of the song Nora Fatehi.

The image shows a Nepali man dancing to Nora Fatehi’s O Saki Saki. (Instagram/@everythingaboutnepal)

The video was shared on the Instagram page Everything About Nepal with the caption, “Super uncle.” It is credited to social media user Nani Lama. The video captures a man from Nepal dancing energetically to the song O Saki Saki. The song is from the 2019 action-thriller film Batla House. The song is sung by Tulsi Kumar, Neha Kakkar and B Praak. It is recreated and written by Tanishk Bagchi. The song was originally composed by the duo Vishal- Shekhar.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on February 24, the video has accumulated over 31.8 million views and over 2.5 million likes. The video has also received numerous comments from people, including Nora Fatehi who dropped love-struck emoticons in the video’s comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral dance video:

“He slayed!” commented an Instagram user. Another added, “He didn’t miss a single beat.” “Wow, only if I could dance like this,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Age doesn’t matter if I have talent. Such a mind-blowing dance.” “Outstanding,” shared a fifth.

