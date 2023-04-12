Home / Trending / Man with too many blue shirts goes shopping, returns with more

Man with too many blue shirts goes shopping, returns with more

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 12, 2023 01:43 PM IST

A man decided to go shopping when his wife complained that his wardrobe was full of blue shirts. He, however, returned with more blue shirts.

Have you ever found yourself consistently drawn to a particular colour while shopping? If yes, you are not alone! Many of us have a favourite colour that we tend to buy more often while shopping. And this man is no different. When his wife complained that his wardrobe was overflowing with blue shirts, he decided to go shopping. However, to her dismay, he returned with more blue shirts and t-shirts. The woman shared the incident on Twitter and received a flood of responses. While some praised the man’s ‘impeccable’ taste, others shared that they, too, are obsessed with blue-coloured shirts.

Man returned with more blue shirts and t-shirts, despite his wife’s request. (Twitter/@divya_sharmaMD)
Man returned with more blue shirts and t-shirts, despite his wife’s request. (Twitter/@divya_sharmaMD)

The incident was shared on Twitter by user Dr Divya Sharma, who captioned a photo of her husband’s blue shirts haul, “Husband went to shop alone as I have been nagging that his wardrobe is full of blue shirts. He comes back with these....” The picture shared by her shows three shirts of different shades of blue and a dark blue t-shirt.

Also Read: Woman rediscovers husband’s 18-yr-old handwritten love letter

Take a look at the tweet below:

Since being shared on April 8, the tweet has accumulated over 6.4 lakh views and over 5,200 likes. The share has also prompted many to express their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

“My kinda blues, he’s got impeccable taste,” commented a Twitter user. To This, the original poster replied, “I need to befriend your wife to share ‘common’ problems.” Another expressed, “What’s with men and blue shirts.. 90% of my shirts are blue and I have no clue why.” “Excellent choice,” posted a third. Dr Divya Sharma replied to this comment and wrote, “All men are on the same note. He feels quite validated.” “Get him one silk blue from Van Heusen as well,” suggested a fourth. A fifth shared, “Looks excellent.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
shirt
shirt
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out