Nora Fatehi shares viral video of cute Russian girl grooving to Dance Meri Rani

Some viral songs simply end up taking social media by a storm, such as Dance Meri Rani. This popular song that a lot of people make Instagram Reels videos on, was performed by Guru Randhawa and featured Nora Fatehi. The hook step to this song got so viral that many people hopped on to this trend, just like this talented little girl from Russia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nora Fatehi has taken to her Instagram page to share the video of this little girl who is seen skilfully shaking a leg to Dance Meri Rani. Not only does she ace the hook steps to this trending dance routine, but she also perfects the expressions in the cutest way ever. The original video was shared a day ago on the girl’s Instagram page.

The video is quite a delight to watch as the girl, Esenya, dances to the viral Dance Meri Rani song. “What a cutie pie, she's so good!” Nora Fatehi captioned the dance video as she posted it onto her Instagram page. The caption was complete with a heart, fire and heart-eyed emojis.

Watch the viral dance video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on Instagram around 23 hours ago. It has so far garnered more than 3.8 lakh likes and gone massively viral. It has also received various comments from people who support this little girl's talent.

“That Meri Rani part is so cute,” commented an Instagram user, followed by some heart emojis. “Very good, bachha,” complimented another. “Nice,” posted a third. Several others took to the comments section to post clapping or fire emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on this viral dance video?