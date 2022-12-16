Former Google MD's son was asked if he is North or South Indian, see his witty reply

Former Google MD Parminder Singh went viral last week after he expressed his love for the classic Indian rusks. Now, once again, the MD has caught the attention of many netizens after he shared that his son was once asked if he is North Indian or South Indian.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, Singh shared that his son turned 20. He remembered that a long time back, someone had asked his son if he was north Indian or south Indian, and his response was extremely witty! The post read, "My son, born to a Punjabi family in Bangalore, was 9 when he was asked, "Are you a North or South Indian." He replied, "I think I'm a NOUTH Indian!" Kids defy labels we try to give them. He turns 20 today. Hope he keeps defying labels."

Take a look at the post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared just two days back. Since being uploaded, it has gained 4000 likes and several likes.

One person in the Twitter comments said, "My husband's family is Nouth Indian (Sindhi born and raised in Bangalore and I am Sorth Indian (Tamilian born and raised in Mumbai). What does that make our kid? My (now adult) son gets really upset when asked about identity." A second person said, "Girl from a Palakkad Tamil fam raised in Delhi. Love Chole Bhature, Paranthe with Achar, and speak a Hinglitam- Hindi, Tamil&eng. Who am I? A billion-dollar question. But I'm loving it." "Good job. I grew up in the opposite configuration (in North India South Indian parents) so I can relate to him. I have learned a new term called liminal identity that applies to people like your son and me. He was much cleverer than I was at 9," said a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON