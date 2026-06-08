'Not as expensive as people think': 23-year-old reveals her monthly budget in Dubai

Dubai is often seen as an expensive city, with rent consuming a large chunk of many residents' incomes. But a 23-year-old accountant has given social media users a glimpse into what her monthly budget looks like while living and working in the emirate. In a video shared on Instagram, user @suryagayathry broke down her expenses, from groceries and internet bills to transport, dining out and shopping. Her detailed budget quickly caught the attention of viewers, many of whom compared it with their own spending habits.

How much does she spend every month?

A 23-year-old working in Dubai has shared her monthly spending habits. (Instagram/@suryagayathry)

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In the video, the creator explains that rent, typically the largest expense for most Dubai residents, is not something she has to factor into her monthly budget because her company provides accommodation.

"The major expense is, of course, rent, but luckily I have company accommodation, so that whole rent portion is cut, which is honestly an absolute relief," she says.

She goes on to explain that she lives in an area where there are no restaurants nearby. As a result, she cooks most of her meals and purchases groceries every week. According to her, groceries are her biggest regular expense, costing around 100 dirhams per week. This takes her monthly grocery bill to approximately 500 dirhams.

Another fixed expense is internet. She says she has a personal WiFi connection and pays around 200 dirhams every month for the service.

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{{^usCountry}} Transport costs are relatively low because she lives and works in the same building. She recharges her Nol card for about 70 dirhams per month and occasionally takes a taxi from the nearest metro station to her accommodation. Depending on how often she uses taxis, her monthly transport expenses come to around 100 to 110 dirhams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Transport costs are relatively low because she lives and works in the same building. She recharges her Nol card for about 70 dirhams per month and occasionally takes a taxi from the nearest metro station to her accommodation. Depending on how often she uses taxis, her monthly transport expenses come to around 100 to 110 dirhams. {{/usCountry}}

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The creator also allocates money for leisure spending. She says eating out on weekends costs her around 100 dirhams per month. Shopping does not have a fixed budget, but she tries to keep it between 100 and 150 dirhams. Miscellaneous expenses, including water and Noon Minutes deliveries, add another 50 dirhams to her monthly spending.

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After adding everything together, she estimates that she spends around 1,100 dirhams a month on average. However, she notes that the figure is specific to her lifestyle and may vary depending on an individual's spending habits and priorities.

Take a look:

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Viewers compare the breakdown with their own expenses

The video attracted several comments from viewers who were impressed by her budgeting habits and ability to keep expenses under control while living in Dubai.

One person wrote, "Accountants are good at living in low cost and controlling expenses so that they save efficiently."

Another user related to her situation, commenting, "Same as you, but my salary is below 3500."

Some viewers said the video motivated them to adopt similar financial habits. "Soon, I will be like this," one person remarked.

Others were intrigued by the convenience of her living arrangement. One commenter wrote, "Work and live in the same building sounds so cool."

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The video gave viewers a glimpse into how a young professional manages her finances while living and working in Dubai.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.