‘Not because of my resume’: Job seeker says PIN code led to instant remote job rejections

Applying for a remote job is often seen as a way to remove geographical barriers. However, one job seeker's LinkedIn post has raised questions about whether location still plays a role in the hiring process, even for roles advertised as remote.

LinkedIn user shares experience of facing remote job rejections. (Representative Image)

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The user claimed several of their applications were rejected within minutes, leading them to believe their PIN code, rather than their qualifications, may have been the deciding factor.

'Not because of my resume'

The post was shared by LinkedIn user Saadat Husain, who said they had applied for dozens of remote jobs this year.

The caption read, "I applied to dozens of remote jobs this year. I got auto rejected from at least six of them in literally two minutes. Not because of my resume. Because of my PIN code."

Husain explained that they live in a small city in India and felt some companies advertised roles as remote while quietly preferring candidates from specific locations.

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{{^usCountry}} "Some companies say 'remote' and mean 'remote, but not from there.' It took me a while to stop taking that personally. It's not about whether I can do the job. I've been doing versions of it for 10 years," the post read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Some companies say 'remote' and mean 'remote, but not from there.' It took me a while to stop taking that personally. It's not about whether I can do the job. I've been doing versions of it for 10 years," the post read. {{/usCountry}}

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The user added that they no longer assume every rejection reflects their abilities. Instead, they continue applying, ask recruiters to clarify location requirements and remind themselves that the hiring process can be unpredictable.

"If you're in the middle of a job search right now, the quiet, unglamorous 'did they even open my resume?' part, you're not doing it wrong. This part is genuinely hard, and it's not a reflection of your ability," Husain wrote.

Take a look:

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Internet relates to the struggle

Many LinkedIn users said they had faced similar challenges while applying for remote roles.

One person commented, "There's an approved list issue going on? I really thought they were just rejecting my resume at 2.13 am without even reading it."

Another wrote, "Sailing in the same boat and frustrated."

A third user shared, "I am in the same boat. It felt exhausting at first, but I have accepted it and keep applying without judging myself. No matter how many times I receive 'we regret to inform you', I don't let it demotivate me anymore."

Others, however, offered different perspectives. One commenter said, "Having a posh postcode doesn't help either. Don't blame yourself for every rejection."

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Another questioned, "If the job is remote, why should someone's location matter?"

One user also asked, "Are you using an ATS-friendly format for your CV?"

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)