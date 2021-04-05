Home / Trending / ‘Not funny Kevin!’: Human’s prank on doggo leaves it bamboozled
trending

‘Not funny Kevin!’: Human’s prank on doggo leaves it bamboozled

While some couldn’t stop chuckling at the doggo’s reaction, others voiced the pooch’s opinion in their own hilarious manner.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 06:31 PM IST
The image shows a doggo inspecting an object.(Reddit)

Videos of humans pulling pranks on their pets are something that make for a giggle-worthy watch. And this video of a doggo inspecting a curious object in the water is exactly the type of clip suitable for the mentioned category. The video shared on the subreddit ‘funny’ may leave you laughing a bit too hard and also feeling sorry for the poor doggo.

The video starts with the doggo inspecting an object in the water. As the recording goes on, a person startles the doggo by touching it from behind, resulting in a super jump from the pooch.

Take a look at the clip:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Video of elephants happily splashing in pool of mud may make you smile

Man accidentally steps on loose piece of wood, gets smacked on face

Video featuring specially-abled woman’s work out session may inspire you

Former school teacher battles to save Indonesia's mangroves

Shared almost 10 hours ago, the clip has garnered over 7,200 upvotes and several comments. While some couldn’t stop chuckling at the doggo’s reaction, others voiced the pooch’s opinion in their own hilarious manner. Many also pointed out how the whole ordeal was something that siblings do quite frequently.

“This gave me the giggles,” wrote a Reddit user. "’THAT WAS NOT FUNNY, KEVIN!!!’ - The dog, probably,” commented another.

“Hecking human! You give a fright!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video reddit
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP