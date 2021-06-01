‘Not me, Sonu Sood is a superhero,’ KTR replies to Twitter user. Actor reacts

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
"Am just an elected public representative doing my bit brother. You can call Sonu Sood a super hero for sure," tweeted KTR.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 10:03 PM IST
KTR and Sonu Sood's interaction has won over tweeple.

A wholesome conversation between actor Sonu Sood and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao has won over tweeple’s hearts. Their Twitter exchange started when KTR tagged Sonu Sood in a tweet and called him a superhero. Their conversation has since received many likes and retweets, and chances are, it’ll put a smile on your face as well.

It all started when a Twitter user tagged the Telangana minister in a tweet thanking him for sending him an oxygen concentrator. “You helped many till the date and we never forget your continuous help to TG people. And I must say this today, you are a real #SuperHero,” the Twitter user posted.

KTR noticed the tweet and shared a reply. He mentioned that he is simply doing his job but one can term Sonu Sood as a superhero. He also tagged the actor in.

The tweet, since being posted on May 31, has received nearly 5,000 likes and many reactions. Sonu Sood also shared a reply to the tweet.

“Thank you so much sir for your kind words! But you are truly a hero who has done so much for Telangana,” reads a part of the actor’s tweet. See his entire post below:

This tweet too won people over and has collected over 17,000 likes since it was posted some 11 hours ago.

The conversation between the two didn’t end here.

Following this exchange, KTR shared that he was looking forward to seeing the actor in Hyderabad soon. Sonu Sood replied mentioning he was looking forward to some Hyderabad biryani.

What do you think about this interaction between KTR and Sonu Sood?

