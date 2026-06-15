‘Nothing is easy, but everything is possible’: Air India cleaner's dream job story wins hearts

A heartwarming video featuring an Air India cleaning staff member has touched social media users, with many praising his positivity, confidence and love for his job. Shared on Instagram by user Varsha, the clip highlights the employee's inspiring outlook on life and work.

A viral video featuring an Air India cleaner has inspired social media users. (Instagram/@vursha3)

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The video has since attracted attention online, with viewers applauding the man's humble attitude and determination. A message displayed in the clip reads, "Nothing is easy, but everything is possible."

‘It was his dream to join Air India’

In the caption accompanying the video, Varsha explained how she met the employee during a chance encounter and was struck by the way he spoke about his work.

"Just came across a cleaning staff member who was speaking so confidently. When I asked whether he liked working with Air India, he shared his years of experience and appreciated everyone, including the cabin crew," she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Varsha, the employee revealed that joining Air India had always been a dream of his. She described him as "a lovely and pure soul" and said she was glad to have met him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Varsha, the employee revealed that joining Air India had always been a dream of his. She described him as "a lovely and pure soul" and said she was glad to have met him. {{/usCountry}}

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Calling him an inspiration, she added, "He is the best example of how the purpose of life is to be happy. The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams."

Check out the full video below:

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Internet praises his attitude

The clip quickly drew supportive comments from social media users.

"You deserve a big hug, sir," one person wrote.

Another commented, "Never judge a book by its cover."

Some viewers felt that people working behind the scenes in the aviation industry often do not receive the recognition they deserve. "This kind of talent is not valued enough in the aviation industry," one user remarked.

Others simply applauded the employee's outlook on life. "Superb, Dharmendra bhai," read one comment.

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The video reminded many people that success is not always about a high position or a big salary. For viewers, the employee's happiness at achieving his dream and his gratitude towards others were what stood out the most.