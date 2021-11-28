Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nothing to see here just a happy dog who loves swimming. Watch

The video shows a dog named Butchy swimming.
The image taken from the Instagram video shows the dog swimming.(Instagram/@weratedogs)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 10:51 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

“This is so calming to watch,” this is what an Instagram user wrote while reacting to a video showcasing a dog swimming. There is chance that the clip will prompt you to say the same thing too. Not only that, the happy doggo may also leave you with a smile on your face.

The video is shared on the Instagram page WeRateDogs. “This is Butchy. He really enjoys his swimming time. No thoughts just peace and little paw paddles. 14/10,” they wrote while posting the video. They also added that the personal Insta page of the dog is called @big_bear_butchy.

The short video set to a soothing background score shows the dog swimming around. There is a chance that you will want to watch this oddly satisfying video more than once.

Take a look at the clip:

The video has been shared about ten hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 lakh likes and the numbers are increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“No protecc, no attacc, just soothing piddle paddles so we can all just relacc,” wrote an Instagram user. “Every day I strive for no thoughts just peace and little paw paddles,” shared another. “We can all learn a few things from this wise pupper,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

