Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C

“The sand. The citrus. The eyeliner....there's something very high fashion about this and I'm absolutely living for it,” wrote a Reddit user.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 01:43 PM IST
The image shows the bunny enjoying the citrus fruit.(Reddit/rowpor)

If you’re someone who loves to spend time on the Internet watching videos of animals doing random things, this video will definitely make you happy. This is the perfect video to watch and re-watch if you need a break from your WFH duties and household chores.

Posted on Reddit’s ‘aww’ subreddit which houses “things that make you go AWW!” the video shows a tiny little bunny eating an orange. The clip is just 12 seconds long but chances are you’ll end up watching it for way longer because it’s just that adorable and that soothing.

So take a break and watch this bunny enjoy an orange:

Shared some eight hours ago, the video has collected over 5,700 upvotes and several comments.

“Eating an orange while wearing eyeliner. Bunny's got some skills with that winged liner,” commented an individual. “The sand. The citrus. The eyeliner....there's something very high fashion about this and I'm absolutely living for it,” added another. “Bunny knows the importance of Vitamin C!” wrote a third. “I didn’t know I needed this but I’m so glad I got it,” posted a fourth.

What do you think of this video?

