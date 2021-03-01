Nothing to see here, just Pabu the red panda showing off his combat skills
An adorable red panda named Pabu has recently become the apple of netizens’ eyes with his cute shenanigans. Pabu and his mother Mei Mei are resident red pandas of the Oregon Zoo. A video shared by the zoo on Twitter showing the two animals playing is all you need to brighten up your Monday.
“Pabu's top bops, featuring the side-pounce, the fake-left-to-superhug, the drop bear and other power moves,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video shows Pabu displaying all his ‘powerful’ moves on his mother Mei Mei.
So, take a look at the video and cue the awws:
Shared on February 26, the video has amassed over 42,300 views and several comments. Pabu and Mei Mei’s shenanigan’s left netizens craving for more videos of the cute red pandas. While many expressed what a delight it was to watch the animals playing, others declared that they have become fans of Pabu.
What do you think of this cute video?
