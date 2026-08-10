NRI shares how Germany changed his entire life: ‘I have become a better version of myself’

An Indian man living in Germany has shared how moving to the country for higher studies ended up transforming his personal and professional life.

The man recalled moving from India to Germany in 2021 to pursue a master’s degree. (Unsplash)

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In a Reddit post titled "Germany ended up changing my entire life", the man recalled moving from India to Germany in 2021 to pursue a master's degree. "At the time, my plan was pretty straightforward: come to Germany, finish my studies, and eventually go back to India to run the family business," he shared.

The man said that he completed his master's in 2024 and found a job around the same time. Earlier this year, he also received permanent residency in Germany.

Looking back at his life in India, the man said he had been quite introverted, particularly during his bachelor's degree. "Moving to a completely new country and living alone changed that," he wrote. He said he began meeting new people, making friends, going out and experiencing new things. Most importantly, he said that the experience helped him become more comfortable with himself.

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{{^usCountry}} His personal life also took an unexpected turn in Germany as he met the love of his life and is set to get married next week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His personal life also took an unexpected turn in Germany as he met the love of his life and is set to get married next week. {{/usCountry}}

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The man shared that Germany was initially meant to be only a temporary phase of his life. However, his experiences in the country eventually changed how he viewed his future.

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"The funny thing is that Germany was initially just supposed to be a temporary chapter of my life. But now, a few years later, I have become a better version of myself," he wrote.

He said that he is now expanding his family business in Germany and working on building something of his own. He has also started taking more risks and exploring new opportunities. The man said that contrary to what he had read online, starting a company in Germany was smoother than expected. "The start up support is really great, atleast in south," he said.

"I don't know exactly where that journey will take me yet, but I do know that Germany has given me a lot more than I originally came here for," he wrote.

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(Also Read: Indian woman explains why she decided to live in Germany over US: 'Mujhe visa ka tension nahi chahiye')

Social media reactions

The post prompted several Reddit users to share their own experiences of moving to Germany.

One user wrote, "Wow the exact opposite happened to me. Extrovert in my country became introvert in Germany. Now i am an introvert in both."

"It is refreshing to read a positive story amidst all the daily complaints. Congratulations on your wedding next week and on successfully building your life here," commented another.

"I've lived in Germany now for 4 years and I find it life changing also. I love it and can't see myself living anywhere else," wrote a third user.

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"I feel like Germany also changed my life. Without the continual worry over money, rent and health care, I could take the time to get a second degree, start a business, get involved in politics, learn new hobbies and sports, and meet my future husband," shared another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)