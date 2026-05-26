Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang offers to pay for night market queue. Viral video

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has gone viral after a relaxed and unexpected moment at a Taiwan night market where he reportedly offered to pay for everyone’s grilled corn just so he could move ahead in a long queue. In a video circulating on social media, Huang is seen walking up to a crowded street food stall and saying, “I buy everybody’s can I get the first one” while pulling out cash at the counter. The interaction appears casual, with Huang speaking directly to the vendor as curious onlookers watch the scene unfold.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a Taiwan night market, (X/@CryptoMaster_70)

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Shared on X by @CryptoMaster_70, the clip quickly gained traction online. According to the post, Huang did not simply try to skip the line but instead offered to cover the cost of everyone’s orders at the stall while waiting for his own grilled corn. He is also seen engaging with the stall owner and reacting enthusiastically after tasting the food, calling it “super delicious” and praising the stall’s popularity.

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{{^usCountry}} Huang has been in Taiwan recently and was also spotted at popular night markets such as Raohe Night Market, according to videos shared by Nvidia on May 24. Dressed casually and surrounded by crowds, he was seen sampling street food, interacting with fans, and moving through busy lanes like any other visitor, though with significantly more attention than most. Social media reactions to Jensen Huang’s night market moment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Huang has been in Taiwan recently and was also spotted at popular night markets such as Raohe Night Market, according to videos shared by Nvidia on May 24. Dressed casually and surrounded by crowds, he was seen sampling street food, interacting with fans, and moving through busy lanes like any other visitor, though with significantly more attention than most. Social media reactions to Jensen Huang’s night market moment {{/usCountry}}

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A woman who was present during the moment later shared that she initially expected only a brief interaction through his security team. Instead, she said Huang walked straight up to the stall, offered to pay, and turned the moment into a friendly exchange with both the vendor and the people waiting around him.

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Online reactions to the video were mixed, with users divided over the gesture.

One user wrote, “The people actually affected are those already standing in line, so why give the money to the vendor instead of just waiting?” Another commented, “I used to respect him, but this feels like he believes money can buy any privilege. He could have simply waited his turn and still treated everyone later.”

Others defended the moment, calling it harmless and even clever. One person said, “Bro could buy the entire night market if he wanted to.” Another added, “He didn’t directly say he would pay to cut the line, he just covered everyone’s order, so it doesn’t really upset those waiting and the money is spent generously.”

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A more lighthearted reaction also gained attention online, with one user joking, “What’s the point of being a billionaire if you can’t do billionaire things?”

The clip is still being widely shared online, adding another unexpected viral moment from Jensen Huang’s visit to Taiwan.