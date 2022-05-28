Obama shares reunion video with boy who touched his hair in iconic photo in 2009

Former US President Barack Obama took to Twitter to share a sweet video of his reunion with a boy whom he had met in 2009. The boy named Jacon Philadelphia was five years old when he visited the Oval Office with his parents and elder brother. He had asked Obama if his hair was like Jacob’s. The president had leaned down and let him touch his hair. The moment was captured on camera which became an iconic photograph.

Obama met Jacob again and shared a video of their interaction on his Twitter account on May 27. The clip has got more than 1.2 million views so far.

The video opens to show Obama calling Jacob and asking him if he remembered him. “I remember you telling me that your hair was going to be grey next time,” the boy says. Obama laughs and says, “And I was not lying!”

In the video, Obama goes on to detail his interaction with Jacob that took place in 2009. Jacob’s father was a marine who had served in the National Security Council. He had brought his wife and two sons to the White House. Obama recalled that while the older brother was really serious and asked questions about weapon systems and the budget process, the younger brother Jacob was looking at him and had a different kind of question. “Is your hair like mine,” Jacob had asked Obama. Obama asked him to check and see. So he leaned down and Jacob touched his hair. The photograph was hung in the West Wing during Obama’s presidency.

“That photo became one of our favorites – a reminder of the power of seeing yourself in your leaders. Today, he’s graduating from high school! Check out our recent reunion,” Obama posted as part of the caption to the video.

“I love this. I remember this photo well. So amazing to see and hear from young Jacob, who is now graduating from high school. I appreciated and still appreciate everything you did and continue to do for our country & our kids. These videos are great,” commented a Twitter user. “Dear President Obama. This video actually brought tears to my eyes it reminded me that if we work hard enough and believe hard enough we can reach that star in the sky. Your legacy will live on forever and I am proud to say that you are my President,” wrote another.

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming reunion?

