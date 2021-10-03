Obsessed with Squid Game’s Dalgona Candy? ‘Chef’ cat shows how to make it. Watch

Netflix’s original South Korean drama series Squid Game has become a global craze. It has turned into one of the most watched shows of the year. Now, a type of candy showcased in one of the episodes of the show has gone viral. Called Dalgona Candy, people across various social media platforms are sharing posts related to it. There is now latest inclusion to that list and it is a clip by a ‘chef’ cat showing how to make the candy.

The cat ‘chef’ who goes by the Instagram handle @thatlittlepuff has now come up with a video showcasing how one can prepare the candy at home. “Been obsessive with this new Netflix series,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The show revolves around a group of people who are invited to complete in a series of childhood games. The twist is that the winner will take a huge amount of cash prize home but the losers will perish. One of the challenges shown in the survival thriller involves the caramelized sugar candy. In the show, the participants had to separate different shapes carved on the candy without breaking the fragile food item. The video of the ‘chef’ cat shows how to come up with those shapes.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 2.2 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“There’s a new design,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love cats,” expressed another. “Obsessed,” prompted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video? Would you try making the candy at home?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON