Octopus changes colour while swimming. Watch captivating video

“Incredible,” is probably the word you are going to use – and that too multiple times – after watching this video involving an octopus. Though short, the clip is so incredible that chances are you will end up watching it over and over again.

The video opens to show an octopus swimming underwater. Within moments, the creature changes its colour into an incredible hue. There is a chance that the colour change of the octopus will make you gasp in wonder.

The incident was captured by a person who was snorkeling in Cannes’ La Bocca in France. They first noticed the octopus lying on the seabed. The creature started changing its colour when the person approached it.

Take a look at the amazing video that may leave you mesmerised:

A few months ago, another video involving an octopus went viral online. The video was shared on Schmidt Ocean Institute’s Instagram page. The clip shows an octopus gliding through water while showing off its see-through skin.

What are your thoughts on the video of the octopus changing its colour?

