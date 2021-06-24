Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

It took Biswajit Nayak 15 days to make the 30-inch-tall statue of Lord Jagannath.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Biswajit Nayak made a miniature statue of the 'Gajanana Besha of Lord Jagannath', using 1475 ice cream sticks.(ANI)

As Odisha prepares for the Snana Purnima at Jagannath temple, a youth from Puri, Biswajit Nayak made a miniature statue of the 'Gajanana Besha of Lord Jagannath', using 1475 ice cream sticks.

"It took me 15 days to make this 30-inches tall & 26-inches wide statue. On the occasion of Devasnana Purnima, I dedicate this to devotees," he said

The Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri was illuminated on Wednesday evening ahead of the Snana Purnima. The gates of the 11th century temple will open on June 25 after several weeks of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, the day will be observed without the physical presence of thousands of devotees. Instead, the festival will be live-streamed for devotees across the world. Only fully vaccinated people with COVID negative report to be allowed in the temple, Chief Administrator of the temple Dr Krishan Kumar informed.

"There will be no gathering outside the temple has Sec 144 will be enforced by district administration. We'll just follow traditional rituals. After this, Lord Jagannath will take rest for 15 days and reappear during Rath Yatra," Kumar said.

