Odisha techie accidentally pays Uber driver 10,000, cabbie returns it after finding him: ‘Grateful’

An Odisha techie has shared a heartwarming experience involving an Uber driver, after he accidentally transferred ₹10,000 to the cabbie instead of sending it to a business contact with the same name.

An Odisha techie praised an Uber driver who returned ₹ 10,000 after an accidental GPay transfer.(Representational image/Unsplash)

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(Also read: Delhi woman hides in forest area after cab driver tries to molest her on way to Nainital)

Taking to X, the man, identified as Debashis Tripathy, said he initially believed the money was gone after he failed to contact the driver through the app. However, the incident took a surprising turn later in the night when the driver returned to his apartment to refund the full amount.

Sharing the incident, Tripathy wrote: "Yet another Uber story. Took a cab for some work and accidentally G-Paid the driver 10k instead of my business contact (they had the exact same name!). I couldn't reach him through the app and figured the money was gone. Then at 9:30 PM, my apartment security calls. The Uber driver actually drove back to find me and refund every penny! He barely even let me give him a reward for his honesty. Rare to see this kind of honesty & integrity these days. Impressed with and grateful to Srikanta who took this trouble for an unknown person."

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The post soon caught the attention of social media users, many of whom praised the driver, identified as Srikanta, for his integrity.

One user shared a similar experience and wrote, "Happened to me as well. I paid 5000 to a rapido auto driver instead of my building watchman with same name. I called him he first said he will keep 200 and will send rest of money to me but later sent full money. Honest people do exist."

(Also read: Kolkata cab driver wins praise for reassuring drunk woman passenger and her worried mother. Watch)

Another user praised the driver’s conduct, saying, “Too good. If only all of us could travel in his cab. Great job, Srikanta. Our rich should learn from this honest man.”

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Several others said such gestures reflected the helpful nature of people in the country. One user commented, "Such honesty is fairly common in India. Also, people are routinely quite helpful."

Another reacted with, "Awesome! A cab story during Elections have a different meaning on SM," while one more user simply wrote, "This is so heartwarming."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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