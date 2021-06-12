Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Officer rescues stranded stingray, releases it back into water. Viral video wins hearts

The stingray rescue video has won people's hearts.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Stingray being rescued by officials.(Facebook/@tybeepd )

There is something wholesome about watching the videos which showcase people rescuing stranded animals. They often leave people with a happy feeling. Just like this video shared on Facebook which shows a officer rescuing a stranded stingray. The clip was shared by Tybee Island Police Department.

“From the Army to alligators and stolen doorknobs to shelter dogs, it’s been a WILD week on Tybee! On Wednesday, we told you about a group of beach goers who joined one of our officers in rescuing a stranded stingray. As luck would have it, one of them was shooting video! We couldn’t think of a better way to wrap things up then sharing the release here. We hope you all have a great weekend and we’ll see you on the beach!” reads the caption of the post shared by the police department on Facebook. They also added that the video is captured by an individual named Jenna Wesley.

Take a look at the video for some happy content:

Since being posted about 21 hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 16,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Thank you for caring for all the creatures!” wrote a Facebook user. “You officers are awesome!” expressed another. “That was awesome,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the rescue video?

