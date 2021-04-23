Officer uses mobile to rescue 11 baby ducks from storm drain. Here’s how

There is something absolutely amazing about rescue videos which often surface on the Internet. They showcase the brighter side of humanity as people give their all to help the animals in need. Just like this post shared by Hayward Police Department which documents the tale of an officer using her phone is a smart way to save ducklings that fell into a drain.

The department took to Facebook to share the story along with a few pictures of the rescue.

“A mama duck and her 12 ducklings were walking across Chabot College campus when 11 of the baby ducks fell into a storm drain! The mama duck was quacking loudly after losing them and it raised the attention of a passerby. Chabot College Maintenance and Operations staff came to remove the grate, but the baby ducks scattered deeper into the pipes,” they wrote. Then they added how Hayward Animal Control Officer Susan Perez, who has experience in rescuing different animals from storm drains, saved the baby ducks too.

In the last few lines they described the way by which she coaxed the little ones to come out from the drain pipe. Turns out, it’s by “Playing mama duck sounds from a phone to draw them closer to her!”

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted a day ago, the share has gathered nearly 500 reactions. It has also received tons of appreciative comments.

“So smart to do that. Wow. I love how she thinks outside the box to problem solve. We need more female officers like her. She works with animals, but imagine how that kind of compassion would work on human beings. A little caring and understanding goes a long ways. Blessings to Susan,” wrote a Facebook user.

“Hayward PD are the best. Clever, smart, and keep us safe. Thank you Hayward PD for all you do,” shared another. “I love this! Kudos to all!” said a third.

