Officials rescue 12-foot-long python in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

According to forest conservator of Aligarh, coldblooded animals, such as reptiles, amphibians, insects are often sighted during warm days in winter.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:42 AM IST
The python was rescued from the Khair area of Aligarh district.(Twitter/@ANINewsUP)

The Forest Department rescued a python from the Khair area of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh and released it in a nearby forest on Friday.

As per Aditi Sharma, Forest Conservator, Aligarh, coldblooded animals, such as reptiles, amphibians, insects are often sighted during warm days in winter.

ANI also took to Twitter to share some images of the rescued reptile:

"Python is a coldblooded animal. Coldblooded animals are often sighted in open during sunny days in winters. It was about 12 feet long and weighed around 25 kilograms. We rescued it and released it in the nearby forest," she said.

