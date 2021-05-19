‘Oh hi’: Human finds relaxed kitty hiding in an unusual spot. Watch

Of the many things cats love doing, the eagerness of hiding in unusual spots probably tops the list. If you’re a cat parent and have already experienced hours of turning your house topsy turvy to find your feline, then this Reddit video may just be for you. Even if you don’t have a kitty, the amusing video may leave you giggling at the end.

“We were looking for an hour until..” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording starts with an individual panning the camera around a room full of stuff. As the video commences, they walk to a corner and in a basket, a fluffy feline is revealed.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some 11 hours ago, the clip has garnered over 16,000 upvotes and many reactions. People flooded the comments section with amusing stories of cats hiding in spots and making their humans go on a wild goose chase. Others also pointed out that the feline was probably annoyed at its human for finding its hiding spot.

“This exact thing happened to me with my cat. We just left the door open and he strolled in at 3 in the morning and just casually flopped on the floor and asked for belly rubs,” wrote a Reddit user. “Cats are good. hiders. I looked for my cat 2 hours. thought he got out. then he crawls out from underneath the couch,” commented another.

“Chloe just needs some "me" time,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON