Old video of blizzard goes viral amid severe cold weather. Watch

Amid the biting cold, many visuals of blizzards have taken over social media. Houses are covered in snow, and many cannot even open their doors. Among this, an old video from 2016 of a blizzard timelapse has gone viral on the net.

The clip opens with a tarmac road, parked cars, houses, trees, and a chair on a grassy area. Snow begins to fall and quickly blankets the entire area. Near the end of the clip, the area is covered in many feet of snow, making it difficult to see what is below. The post's caption read, "48-hour timelapse of blizzard in 60 seconds."

Watch the video below:

This video was reshared by Twitter user @weirdterrifying on December 29 and has over 3 million views. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "Wow that is a crazy amount of snow!" Another person wrote, "Seeing this much snow happen in 60 seconds makes it clear that climate change is real." A third person said, "For someone who lives in Australia and has never experienced this or really have it much thought, this video was fascinating. Thankyou for sharing."