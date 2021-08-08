Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch

If you regularly follow Guinness World Records (GWR) social media handles, chances are you are aware of the incredible videos they often share that shows people creating various records. Often those share leave people amazed. Just like their latest post on Instagram that may make your jaw drop. It shows the largest transforming human image and was created back in 2018. The old video, after being re-shared by GWR, is going viral again.

“Largest transforming human image. 5,445 participants by India International School L.L.C Sharjah, UAE,” GWR wrote. While replying to their own post, they shared added information about the record. “Nothin' like a fresh cup of coffee. The kids of India International School L.L.C Sharjah, UAE also set a record for the largest human image of a coffee pot. The image represents a pouring Dallah - a traditional Arabic coffee pot. FYI: If you're concerned about social distancing, don't worry - this event took place in 2018,” they added.

Take a look at the incredible video:

The post, since being shared a day ago, has gathered nearly 1.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. People expressed their astonishment at the amazing record.

“Wow incredible,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is how everything works. A bunch of things coming together to create one bigger thing,” expressed another. “Oh my Guinness!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

