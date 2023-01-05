Old video of reindeers under northern lights go viral again. Watch

Aurora Borealis is one of the most mesmerising things that one can witness. The stunning green lights under the snow almost look surreal. There are thousands of videos on the internet that capture the beauty of these lights. Adding to the list of such content, a short video shows a reindeer walking under the aurora borealis. This clip almost looks like a scene out of a movie.

In the video, which was shared by Twitter user @fasc1nate you can see a few reindeer walking around in the snow as aurora borealis shines above them. Further in the video, you can see a few people enjoying the scenery and recording it.

Take a look at the full video here:

This video was shared on January 1. Originally it was uploaded by Aurora Borealis Observatory in 2019. Since this clip was re-shared it has been viewed 5 million times.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "What's not to love here, including the sound of reindeer hooves crunching on the snow must be a very emotional experience & definitely on the bucket list. " Another person added, "Wow! Planet Earth is the most beautiful!" A third person wrote, "Are you in Heaven ?? Do they allow cameras in there?"