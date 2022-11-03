Old video of rolled cloud in Lake Michigan goes viral. Watch

Nature can be stunning in a number of ways. You could be standing on your balcony and gazing at the stars or taking a walk around the beach; the beauty of mother nature will never fail to stun you. But this is not only it; there are also many hidden gems and phenomena that we come across which leave us in amazement. Recently, an old video showing one such phenomenon is going viral on the internet.

In the old video shared on Reddit, a rolling cloud that looks like a giant wave was seen in Michigan. In the short clip, you can see the clouds coming rolled up and gaining momentum. This video was shared on Reddit by user @pacmanpill. The post's caption read, "Stunning roll cloud over Lake Michigan."

Take a look at the rolled clouds above Lake Michigan here:

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since then, it has been gained close to 900 likes and several comments. Many Reddit users were in amazement after watching this video. One person in the Reddit comments wrote, "Wow. Looks like something straight out of a fantasy movie. " Another person said, "Legitimately looks like a haboob rolling in over Phoenix (there are images/videos…looks like that scene in The Mummy with the sandstorm). Freaky!" "This is how Stephen King's novels start. Probably a good idea to bug out" added a third.