Old video of students surprising orchestra conductor on b'day is viral again. Watch

Published on Jan 13, 2023

An old video shows a group of musicians surprising their orchestra conductor during a performance. The reaction of the conductor is too wholesome to miss.

Students give wholesome surprise to the orchestra conductor on his birthday.(YouTube/@Prem Modi)
ByVrinda Jain

At some point, we all have wished to surprise our teachers and mentors. And many of us have even pulled it off and celebrated with them. An old video that is recently going viral on the Internet shows a group of musicians surprising their orchestra conductor during a performance.

An old video of Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra, receiving a birthday surprise at a performance has gone viral online. The YouTube video shows Nezet-Seguin leading a piece of music, but the orchestra quickly switches to the "Happy Birthday To You" theme. Upon hearing the happy birthday tune, Nezet-Seguin is taken aback and has a smile on his face. This old video has been doing rounds on the internet.

Take a look at the clip here:

Since this video was shared, it has been liked 4000 times and has had many comments. Take a look at the comments below:

One person in the YouTube comments said, "I love how he slowly turns, and it zooms out to show the other conductor there, so enthusiastically ready to hijack the orchestra for such a wholesome prank. " A second person said, “I don't know why this made me cry. Like if I were him, I would be crying. Having a whole orchestra sing YOU happy birthday is incredible and a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It made me emotional for some reason”. "It's always amazing to see the reactions of people they sing for! They get excited, yet at the same time, they get awkward and don't know how to handle the moment, but still enjoying it. Always great!" said a third.

Friday, January 13, 2023
