Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event. Pic goes viral

Tom Daley was spotted knitting while watching an event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The image shows Tom Daley knitting.(Twitter/@Olympics)

British diver Tom Daley won the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics about a week ago. Now, the Olympian has grabbed the attention for a completely different reason and that may just make you smile. Daley was spotted knitting while watching an event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday. Clips and pictures of Daley went viral on social media and have garnered much love from people.

“Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving,” reads the caption shared by the official Instagram handle of Olympics. Take a look

The post garnered over 1.6 lakh likes and thousands of comments. A netizen also shared a clip of the gold medalist knitting while sitting in the audience.

Daley’s love for knitting and crocheting is however not unknown to his followers on social media. After winning the gold medal, he shared a sweet clip on his Instagram, showing a little knitted bag that he made to store his medal. “THANK YOU TO ALL MY FELLOW STITCHERS! Learning to knit and crochet has helped me so much through these Olympics and we won GOLD yesterday. I made a little medal case too!” Daley wrote in the caption. Take a look at the video:

People shared all kinds of supportive comments under the posts capturing Daley’s knitting. What are your thoughts on these shares?

