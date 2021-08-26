Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Olympic kitty' leaps off table to eat food out of human’s hand, amazes netizens. Watch

“Here kitty kitty,” reads the caption shared along with the clip.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 11:58 AM IST
The image shows the cat leaping off the table.(Twitter/@MackBeckyComedy)

If you’re looking for a cat related video that can uplift your mood almost instantly, then here is a kitty video tailor-made for you. The clip shows a kitty leaping off a table to eat food out of its human’s hand. There is a chance that the video will not only make you go ‘wow’ but leave you chuckling too.

The video is shared on Twitter handle Mack & Becky Comedy. “Here kitty kitty,” reads the caption shared along with the clip.

The video opens to show a woman offering food to a kitty sitting on a table. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video to see what happens next.

RELATED STORIES

Since being shared a day ago on August 25, the video has gathered close to 83,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share also accumulated nearly 5,300 likes. People had a lot to say about the video.

“Wow,” wrote a Twitter user. “Respect,” shared another. “That’s a beautiful jump with a perfect landing. Didn't know you can train cats to do that,” expressed a third. “Olympic kitty with a flawless landing!” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

twitter viral video
